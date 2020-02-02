Hrithik Roshan bonds with Preity Zinta in LA and wishes her 'a jaadu year' on her birthday

Preity Zinta, who turned a year older on 31st January cut her birthday cake along with her husband Gene Goodenough and some friends and family in LA.

had a great 2019 with two amazing films Super 30 and War. Hrithik's performance in both films was appreciated and loved by the audience. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain actor shares a great rapport with his friends especially his Koi Mil Gaya co-star . Hrithik was spotted with the actress on her birthday which was on 31st January. Preity Zinta along with her husband Gene Goodenough and some friends celebrated her birthday in LA. And from the photos that Hrithik Posted on his Instagram post, we can make a guess that everyone had a blast at the party.

Hrithik posted a few pictures on his social media account with the birthday girl and some friends. We can see Preity blowing off her birthday candle while husband Gene Goodenough stood beside her along with Hrithik and her friends and family. Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote, "Thank you for such a joyful night Gene and Pree. Happy birthday. Was surreal seeing you at the top of your game here in LA. Have a super jaadu year! #bestnight #oldfriendsarethebestfriends #newfriendsmade #loveyou." As soon as Hrithik posted the pictures, Preity commented, "It was So much fun Love u Loads .. xoxo."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently completed 20 years in Bollywood as his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai clocked in 20 years. Hrithik’s fans celebrated his stardom and also wanted to know his next project. Hrithik summed up his 2-decade long career in a sweet note where he compared his character from Kaho Naa Pyar Hai with Kabir from War.

