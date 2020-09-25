  1. Home
Hrithik Roshan calls Bhumi & Konkona's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare 'empowering story' as he praises it

Recently, Hrithik Roshan binged on Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare at home. The War star took to social media to laud it.
23143 reads Mumbai
Amid the ongoing pandemic, Hrithik Roshan has been spending time at home with his family and the actor often binges on OTT series and films. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare released on Netflix and many loved it. Now, Hrithik binged the film while spending time at home with family and shared his review of it on social media. The actor often binges on films and if he likes them, he recommends them to his fans. With Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Hrithik seems to be super impressed with the story. 

Taking to social media, Hrithik shared his thoughts about the film. The actor lauded the entire team of the film including Konkona, Bhumi, Kubbra and others and praised the performances. Not just this, he even claimed that the story was empowering and a celebration of the human conflict. Sharing the same, he reviewed it and recommended the film to everyone. The actor shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Loved This."

Hrithik wrote, "#DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare celebrates inner human conflicts, with an empowering story. Superb work by the entire team." The actor previously too has reviewed several OTT shows and films including a recent one, The Social Dilemma. 

Take a look at Hrithik's review of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare:

Meanwhile, Hrithik has been sharing photos of himself on social media off late and recently, he shared a selfie that left the internet drooling. The actor was last seen on the big screen in War with Tiger Shroff. Post that, the actor has been spending time with his family. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Hrithik urged people to stay indoors and follow norms to protect themselves from COVID. The actor is yet to announce his next film. 

Also Read|Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan & family happily bid adieu to Lord Ganesha during Visarjan

Credits :Hrithik Roshan Instagram

