Hrithik Roshan calls cousin Pashmina Roshan a 'star' as he sends birthday wishes for her; See POST

Today marks the birthday of Hrithik Roshan's sister Pashmina Roshan. Check out what the actor has to say about the latter in his post.

’s cousin Pashmina Roshan who happens to be renowned music composer Rajesh Roshan’s daughter has been making headlines for the past one year. That is because she was reportedly eyeing her Bollywood debut in 2020. While the details about the same are yet to be known, the War actor never leaves a chance to praise Pashmina on social media. Numerous reports earlier suggested that he has also been mentoring and personally guiding her. Today also marks her birthday.

On the special occasion, Hrithik has penned a special note for Pashmina on his Instagram handle. He has also shared a video in which she can be seen gracefully dancing to the tunes of the song ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal.’ Her expressions and graceful poses definitely grab our attention here. Meanwhile, the Super 30 actor writes, “You are a STAR, my dear Pashmina. On screen and off ! Happy Birthday to a source of pure joy and laughter! Love you.”

For the unversed, Pashmina Roshan also happens to be an accomplished theatre artist. She has acted for numerous theatre houses earlier. Moreover, she has also done a six-month course from Barry John’s acting school in Mumbai. Apart from that, Pashmina has also trained with Sahitya Natak Akademi Award recipient Nadira Babbar, actor Abhishek Pandey, Jeff Goldberg (noted American Playright), and others. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor last featured in the movie War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project.

