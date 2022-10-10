Hrithik Roshan calls ex-wife Sussanne Khan ‘strong’; Here’s why

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most good-looking and fit actors in Bollywood. Fans always love to see him on the silver screen and currently, he is basking in the success of his recently released film Vikram Vedha. This film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Well, the actor often makes headlines for his appearance with his girlfriend Saba Azad, but he also often grabs the limelight for his workout video. Today, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her working hard in the gym and received appreciation from the War actor. Hrithik Roshan appreciates Sussanne Khan’s workout video

In the video, we can see Sussanne Khan wearing dark grey gym tights that she has paired with a black t-back. She has tied a high ponytail and is wearing black hand gloves. She completed her look with white sports shoes. She can be seen jumping on a big step and coming down. Sharing this video, Sussanne wrote, “And finally I box jump again after 3 months of no practice..the little brain in my legs are upset w me for the long haul!! #Nomoreexcuses #boxjumpsaremyfavorite #Octobertrainlikeabeast.” Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section and praised Sussanne and wrote “strong”. Check out Hrithik Roshan’s comment: