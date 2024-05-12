Hrithik Roshan calls out new Apple advertisement; War 2 actor says ‘How sad and ignorant’

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie Fighter, and is currently engrossed in the shooting of his upcoming film War 2. The actor often takes to social media to give updates about his life and express his opinions. This time, Hrithik called out Apple’s new controversial advertisement.

The ad has been receiving a lot of flak from netizens and public personalities from around the world. Hrithik joined these celebrities in slamming this ad for being “ignorant.”

Hrithik Roshan slams new controversial advertisement

Recently, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram Stories to call out the new advertisement currently grabbing headlines. He wrote, “How sad and ignorant is the new Apple ad.”

For the uninitiated, the ad called “Crush” showcases a hydraulic press crushing creative items like musical instruments, paint cans, gaming consoles, sculptures, books etc. to compress into their new device.

Have a look at Hrithik’s story!

British filmmaker Asif Kapadia expressed his views, stating, “Like iPads but don’t know why anyone thought this ad was a good idea. It is the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to the arts, to artists, musicians, creators, writers, filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, not pay well, take everything then say it’s all created by them.”

About Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

War 2 marks the sequel to the 2019 film War, and will also serve as the sixth entry in the YRF spy universe. Jr. NTR joins the cast in a pivotal role while Kiara Advani is reported to play the female lead. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025.

Earlier, a source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla a few details about this action-packed venture. The source said, “Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe till date. War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before, and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one will be a little darker and gritty.”

