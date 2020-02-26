Hrithik Roshan calls a professor 'brainless monkey'; Producer Pritish Nandy says 'This is species arrogance'

A Twitter user wrote how her cousin was insulted in front of the class because of her stuttering issue to which Hrithik Roshan who had suffered from stammering called the professor a brainless monkey.

had created a buzz on social media after he called a professor 'brainless monkey'. A Twitter user named Marium Zulfiqar wrote how her cousin was insulted in front of the class because of her stuttering issue. Marium tweeted, "My cousin who has a stuttering issue, was giving a presentation in his class when the HOD/ lecturer told him 'If you cannot speak properly maybe you shouldn't study' in front of the entire class. He hasn't come out of his room since this incident. (sic)"

On this, Hrithik Roshan, who had suffered from stammering tweeted, "Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys." But it looks like Hrithik calling the professor a brainless monkey was not well taken by producer Pritish Nandy.

(Also Read: When Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor praised Katrina Kaif's bike riding skills; Watch Video)

The Shaadi Ke Side Effects producer tweeted, "To be honest , monkeys are more humane than humans, more brainy too. This is species arrogance, Hrithik. Choose another simile."

Meanwhile, Hrithik was recently awarded the best actor for his role in Super 30 at the Dadasaheb International Film Festival. The movie also starred Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and traced the journey of mathematician wizard Anand, who not only trained 30 underprivileged students for IIT but got them through. The actor was last seen in War in the year 2018 with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. As of now, he has not signed any new project.

Check out the tweets here:

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

To be honest , monkeys are more humane than humans, more brainy too. This is species arrogance, Hrithik. Choose another simile. https://t.co/7qzp3E36sd — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) February 25, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More