Hrithik Roshan calls rumoured GF Saba Azad ‘an extraordinary human’ as she hums a Bangla song; Actress REACTS

Hrithik Roshan can’t stop gushing over his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. A few moments back, Saba took to her Instagram space and posted a video in which she can be seen humming a Bengali song from Satyajit Ray’s classic film ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’. Sharing the video, Saba mentioned that as a child, she learned every song on the album, even though she did not understand the language back then. However, she added, that a few days back, when she was keeping unwell, she revisited the song and recorded herself singing it, only to realize that she has not forgotten a word after all these years. Hrithik could not stop himself from appreciating the actress-musician, and called her ‘an extraordinary human’. Read on to know how she reacted.

The caption of the video posted by Saba Azad some time back read, “Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing - when I was a smol my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film “Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne” soon after we watched it at a festival. At the time I didn’t understand Bangla at all, even so it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly - pls forgive me) on the album - yep, without understanding a word of what it meant - that’s the thing with music though right - language doesn’t matter at all, if it moves you it moves you!!”

Saba further continued, “A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head - here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most - maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you - excuse my throat i shoulda warmed up before recording”.

Watching Saba’s video, Hrithik commented, “You are an extraordinary human”. To this, the Rocket Boys actress replied. “@hrithikroshan and you’re the kindest (smiling emoji)”

For the unversed, rumour mills have it that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are dating. However, the duo is yet to comment on this. They have been in the headlines ever since they were spotted walking hand-in-hand outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Recently, Hrithik’s family sent Saba a delicious meal as she has been unwell. She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the same as she thanked them for the kind deed.

