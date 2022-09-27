Hrithik Roshan calls Vikram Vedha makers ‘best minds’, reveals why he doesn't do several films in a year

Hrithik Roshan is all geared up for his next release, Vikram Vedha. The actor has been leaving no stone unturned to promote his film which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and others in pivotal roles. Ever since the trailer has been released, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the film. In a recent group interview, Hrithik opened up on why he does not do 4-5 films in a year and also spoke on Vikram Vedha makers.

Talking about not being able to do more films in a year, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he wishes to do more films but he just doesn’t find the right content. The actor revealed that Pushkar and Gayatri are the best minds that he has come across in a long time. He also called them incredible and riveting people. According to him, if he gets writing like this, he will do four-five films a year, if he could. Further talking about Vikram Vedha, Hrithik revealed that he is a slave to his instincts and they are determined by how impactful the script has been on his soul. The actor further added that he is in the hands of his writers and directors.