Hrithik Roshan calls Vikram Vedha makers ‘best minds’, reveals why he doesn't do several films in a year
Hrithik Roshan in a recent interview spoke about his upcoming film Vikram Vedha makers.
Hrithik Roshan is all geared up for his next release, Vikram Vedha. The actor has been leaving no stone unturned to promote his film which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and others in pivotal roles. Ever since the trailer has been released, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the film. In a recent group interview, Hrithik opened up on why he does not do 4-5 films in a year and also spoke on Vikram Vedha makers.
Talking about not being able to do more films in a year, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he wishes to do more films but he just doesn’t find the right content. The actor revealed that Pushkar and Gayatri are the best minds that he has come across in a long time. He also called them incredible and riveting people. According to him, if he gets writing like this, he will do four-five films a year, if he could. Further talking about Vikram Vedha, Hrithik revealed that he is a slave to his instincts and they are determined by how impactful the script has been on his soul. The actor further added that he is in the hands of his writers and directors.
Meanwhile, talking about Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.
Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s work front, apart from Vikram Vedha he will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
