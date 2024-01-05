Hrithik Roshan calls working with Fighter star Deepika Padukone ‘absolute pleasure’; Anil Kapoor pens birthday wish
Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 38th birthday, and the special occasion has been marked with heartfelt birthday wishes pouring in from her Fighter co-stars, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.
Today marks a momentous occasion for Deepika Padukone as she celebrates her 38th birthday. The actress, who had an exceptional 2023, is now preparing for another significant cinematic venture in the new year with the movie Fighter. As she adds another year to her life, Deepika has been inundated with heartfelt wishes from her fans and industry colleagues alike. Notably, her Fighter co-stars, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, joined in the celebration by showering Deepika with love and warm wishes.
Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor shower Deepika Padukone with birthday wishes
On Friday, January 5th, as Deepika Padukone marked her 38th birthday, she was enveloped in heartwarming love and blessings from her Fighter co-stars, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik took to his Instagram Stories, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of Deepika on the movie set. Accompanying the footage was a touching note, offering a glimpse into their off-screen camaraderie.
Hrithik expressed, “Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! You truly exemplify the #SpiritofFighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar high, Squad Leader Minal Rathore!”
On the other hand, Anil Kapoor extended his sweet wishes, saying, “Many many happy returns of the day! To more and more health and success to you! @deepikapadukone.”
Have a look!
Earlier, the creators of the film also extended their birthday wishes to Deepika by unveiling a behind-the-scenes video featuring the actress. The footage showcased Deepika in her character as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by the call sign Minni, adorned in the air force uniform. Amidst the shots, she shared laughs and fun moments with her co-actors.
Dressed in the captivating outfits from the movie's songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, Deepika's playful side shone through as she made quirky expressions for the camera. The video captured her engaging in banter with director Siddharth Anand and the choreographers, who were practicing dance steps with her. Deepika even broke into a bhangra step, adding a lively touch to the clip.
The video showered her with adjectives like beautiful, sassy, and silly, highlighting how she lit up the skies with her radiant smile. The caption of the post described her as "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter."
More about Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter
Fighter marks the highly anticipated first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, generating immense excitement among fans eager to witness their on-screen chemistry. A sneak peek into their dynamic has been teased through the party track Sher Khul Gaye and the romantic beach song Ishq Jaisa Kuch.
In the film, Hrithik takes on the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by the call sign Patty, while Anil Kapoor embodies Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. Karan Singh Grover graces the screen as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, and Akshay Oberoi portrays Squadron Leader Basheer Khan.
Under the direction of Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, the aerial action drama is set to hit the big screen on January 25, the eve of India's Republic Day. Fans are awaiting the release of the trailer and the beginning of the on-ground promotional campaign.
ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 times Fighter actress made India proud on international stage
Star
Selena Gomez
NET Worth: ~ 1.15 MN USD (RS 10 cr)
Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age. Selena Gome...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more