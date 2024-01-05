Hrithik Roshan calls working with Fighter star Deepika Padukone ‘absolute pleasure’; Anil Kapoor pens birthday wish

Today marks a momentous occasion for Deepika Padukone as she celebrates her 38th birthday. The actress, who had an exceptional 2023, is now preparing for another significant cinematic venture in the new year with the movie Fighter. As she adds another year to her life, Deepika has been inundated with heartfelt wishes from her fans and industry colleagues alike. Notably, her Fighter co-stars, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, joined in the celebration by showering Deepika with love and warm wishes.

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor shower Deepika Padukone with birthday wishes

On Friday, January 5th, as Deepika Padukone marked her 38th birthday, she was enveloped in heartwarming love and blessings from her Fighter co-stars, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik took to his Instagram Stories, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of Deepika on the movie set. Accompanying the footage was a touching note, offering a glimpse into their off-screen camaraderie.

Hrithik expressed, “Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! You truly exemplify the #SpiritofFighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar high, Squad Leader Minal Rathore!”

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor extended his sweet wishes, saying, “Many many happy returns of the day! To more and more health and success to you! @deepikapadukone.”

Advertisement

Have a look!

Earlier, the creators of the film also extended their birthday wishes to Deepika by unveiling a behind-the-scenes video featuring the actress. The footage showcased Deepika in her character as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by the call sign Minni, adorned in the air force uniform. Amidst the shots, she shared laughs and fun moments with her co-actors.

Dressed in the captivating outfits from the movie's songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, Deepika's playful side shone through as she made quirky expressions for the camera. The video captured her engaging in banter with director Siddharth Anand and the choreographers, who were practicing dance steps with her. Deepika even broke into a bhangra step, adding a lively touch to the clip.

The video showered her with adjectives like beautiful, sassy, and silly, highlighting how she lit up the skies with her radiant smile. The caption of the post described her as "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter."

More about Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter

Fighter marks the highly anticipated first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, generating immense excitement among fans eager to witness their on-screen chemistry. A sneak peek into their dynamic has been teased through the party track Sher Khul Gaye and the romantic beach song Ishq Jaisa Kuch.

In the film, Hrithik takes on the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by the call sign Patty, while Anil Kapoor embodies Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. Karan Singh Grover graces the screen as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, and Akshay Oberoi portrays Squadron Leader Basheer Khan.

Under the direction of Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, the aerial action drama is set to hit the big screen on January 25, the eve of India's Republic Day. Fans are awaiting the release of the trailer and the beginning of the on-ground promotional campaign.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 times Fighter actress made India proud on international stage