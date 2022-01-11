Hrithik Roshan can't help but appreciate Sussanne Khan's 'too sweet' birthday wish for him; Here's how

Yesterday was the nation’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan’s birthday and let us tell, 48 hasn’t looked this good anyone else! Hrithik is like fine wine, who is ageing just too gracefully. While he is an immensely talented and beautiful actor, he is a beautiful human and it is reflected by how he is such an amazing parent to his two sons and a dear friend to his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne shared a super sweet video of Hrithik to heartily wish him and appreciate the fact that he is such a wonderful actor.

Sussanne’s video received a lot of compliments and love from the netizens. Many colleagues and friends also wished Hrithik on the sweet video. On the other hand, what really made us happy was the man in question, Hrithik’s heartfelt reply. He commented, ‘Too sweet. Thanks Sussanne.’ Yes, the video was all kinds of sweet as it showed a montage of Hrithik with his two sons and a lot of their goofy pictures from the past and the present. It was quite evident how close Hrithik is with his boys from the video.

Sussanne and Hrithik have been on cordial terms since their divorce in 2014 and never miss any birthday to wish each other. Along with the video, Sussanne wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals"

The duo got hitched in 2000 and announced their decision of separation in 2013. They also released a statement together, reading “We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own individual choices. We are parents of two wonderful kids and our responsibility remains to protect and take care of them. Nothing can change that.” Ever since, the two are still close and strive to give their children all the happiness in the world.

