Hrithik Roshan ‘can’t see the finish line’ as he raises temperature in shirtless PIC

Handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan has earned the title of ‘Greek God’ and even at the age of 49, the charming actor can give youngsters a run for their money. With a physique better than many actors in Bollywood, Hrithik still hasn’t stopped making his fans and followers gush over his stunning body. A while back, the actor took to social media and posted a black and white selfie that has taken the internet by storm.

Hrithik Roshan posted a shirtless picture

The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor’s love for fitness can be witnessed in the multiple pictures he shares of his body and workout sessions. Hrithik, who is also an entrepreneur is often seen shredding and sweating and giving us an update of his chiseled abs and toned body despite his hectic shooting schedule.

A couple of hours ago, the actor posted another shirtless picture that got even B-town celebs going ‘ufff’. Sharing the pic, the actor wrote, “Can’t see the finish line.”

Soon after he dropped the picture, his fans went gaga over his body. Even Bollywood celebs like Anil Kapoor and Karan Wahi were in awe of his dedication to fitness. While Anil Kapoor posted multiple emojis hailing the Krrish actor, TV personality Karan Wahi commented ‘Uffff’. His followers were also impressed by it and said that Hrithik has the best body in Bollywood.

Take a look at his picture here:

Hrithik Roshan spotted with GF Saba Azad and his sons

Yesterday, the Jodha Akbar actor was seen having family time together with his girlfriend Saba Azad, and his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple is currently the talk of the town and are often seen vacationing together and at public events together.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Last year, Hrithik’s action-thriller film Vikram Vedha was received with positive reviews. It also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Now, his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film Fighter which is scheduled to hit theatres around January, 25, next year. The action film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

ALSO READ: WATCH Hrithik Roshan enjoying a fun workout with mom Pinkie Roshan; Ladylove Saba Azad loves it