Hrithik Roshan can’t stop gushing over ladylove Saba Azad’s show Who's Your Gynac?; calls it ‘heartwarming’

The relationship between Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove, actress Saba Azad is no more a secret. Time and again, the actors have been spotted going out and about in the city. Their social media profiles also have several images of the couple having a gala time together. Saba has also been attending several family functions at Hrithik’s place. Now, supporting his girlfriend, the actor took to his Instagram stories and showered praises on Saba for her commendable acting in her recently released TV series Who's Your Gynac?

Hrithik Roshan heaped praises at ladylove Saba Azad for her show Who's Your Gynac?

Even though Hrithik Roshan is currently out of the city shooting for his upcoming movie Fighter, he took time off from his busy schedule and binge-watched his girl’s new show Who's Your Gynac? Not only that, he also took the effort to heap praises at Saba Azad for her acting skills in the TV series. Taking to his Instagram stories, the Jodhaa Akbar actor shared a poster of the show and penned, “What an incredibly heartwarming show this is! Binge watched all episodes, just couldn’t stop. Great work guys. I hope there is more. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Take a look at his post:

In the next post, he lauded the actors of the show and gave a special shoutout to his girlfriend Saba. Sharing a still from the show, Hrithik penned, “Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears. And @sabazad, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one.”

Take a look:

More about Who's Your Gynac?

The TV series tells the tale of Dr Vidushi Kothari, a 28-year-old OB-GYN (Obstetrician and Gynaecologist) who struggles with her personal life while running her clinic and resolving the health issues of women.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

We last saw the Greek God of Bollywood on the big screen in the action-thriller movie Vikram Vedha back in 2022. Hrithik Roshan shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan in the film directed by husband-and-wife filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri. He’s currently filming for his action film Fighter that also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.