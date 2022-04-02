Hrithik Roshan channelises his inner Vedha and his swag is unmatched; PICS

It hasn’t been long since Hrithik Roshan had created waves in the industry after he was roped in to play the lead in the much awaited Bollywood adaptation of Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha. The movie will feature Hrithik in the role of Vedha while Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Vikram in the movie. The makers had unveiled their first look from Vikram Vedha of late and it had left the fans wanting for more. And now, Hrithik Roshan has once again taken the social media by storm as he has shared his new pics dressed as Vedha.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared pics of himself channelising his inner Vedha as he was dressed in a black t-shirt and black jeans with multiple pockets. Bollywood’s Greek God was sporting a bearded look with his hair tied in a back pony. Hrithik had completed his look with trendy sunglasses. The War actor captioned the image post as, “Channeling the inner Vedha”. Soon celebs like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dino Morea, Farah Khan, etc Ali had lauded Hrithik for his stunning looks.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post:

To note, Vikram Vedha will mark Hrithik’s first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. Earlier, when makers had unveiled the first look of Hrithik from the movie, R Madhava, who had played Vikram in the original Vikram Vedha, had lauded the Krrish star. He wrote, “Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn”.

