Hrithik Roshan channels Arjun from ZNMD, cooks a hearty meal for son Hridhaan on LA vacation; PIC

Hrithik Roshan just channelled his inner Arjun from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara today. The actor turned chef for his son Hridhaan during their vacation in Los Angeles. A few hours back, Hrithik took to his Instagram space and shared a couple of photos showcasing the meal that he cooked for Hridhaan. One could see him holding a plate of scrambled eggs and bread toast. In the other photo, one can see his son in the background, as he had the meal cooked by Hrithik. Sharing these pictures, he wrote, “My god! I surprise myself I tell you! I should cook more often. What a talent! I’m amazing :) ( all rubbish . But I choose to trust the little man hridz) Hehe. #breakfastclub #iwannacook #LAdiaries.”

As soon as she shared the photos, Hrithik’s post was flooded with likes and comments from fans and B’Town celebs. Celebrated fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Cutness (red heart emoji)”. Hrithik’s War co-actor Tiger Shroff complimented him and wrote, “Looks amazing (heart eye emoji) (fire emoji)”. Ishaan Khatter also commented on Hrithik’s post. It said, “10/10 would smash that scramble.”

Hrithik Roshan cooks for son Hridhaan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 actioner War with Tiger Shroff. He now has a couple of interesting projects in his pipeline. Hrithik will soon be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has the aerial actioner Fighter helmed by Siddharth Anand in the pipeline. Hrithik will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in the film.

