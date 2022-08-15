Hrithik Roshan channels his inner singer as he croons ‘Hindustan Meri Jaan’ on Independence Day; WATCH

As India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, wishes have been pouring in from across the globe. On August 15, 1947, India secured independence from colonial rule after two hundred years of oppression and suppression under the Britishers. However, this year, the government of India has also organised several events under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’, including the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Meanwhile, Bollywood and TV celebrities painted social media with colours of freedom and wished the citizens in their own unique ways.

Latest to add to the list is actor Hrithik Roshan, who has stunned everyone yet again with his singing skills as he sang Hindustan Meri Jaan to wish the citizens of India. The War actor took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he can be heard singing a patriotic song in his own voice. The video featured some shots of some sports persons performing their sport. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “Felt it. Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It’s better on headphones altho won’t make the bad singing better. In hope & dedicated to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual”. As soon as the actor posted the video, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan dropped a clapping emoji in the comment section. Fans also left several heart emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Bollywood’s Greek God will be seen sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan for the first time in Vikram Vedha. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is slated to release on September 30 this year. Hrithik will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which will be hitting the screens on September 28 next year.