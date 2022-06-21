Hrithik Roshan channels his inner singer as he croons the song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar’ on World Music Day; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Be it his acting skills or his good looks, everything wins the hearts of his fans. Apart from his acting, there are times when the actor has stunned us with his singing skills too. The Greek God of Bollywood is not only blessed with brilliant acting and electrifying dance skills but also a musical voice. The actor has always impressed the masses with his versatility, and this time he has brought a perfect treat to his fans with his musical offerings.

On the occasion of World Music Day, The actor took to his social media and shared his favourite song 'Tere Jesa Yaar Kahan' in his voice while he tunes it up on his Piano. The actor looks dapper in his fully grown beard and moustache look as she wore his cap and spectacles. Hrithik Roshan looked like a pro while moving his hands swiftly on the keyboard. Indeed it is a musical treat for his fans to hear this old gem in his voice. Sharing this video, the actor wrote in Hindi, “मेरा पसंदीदा गाना".

Click HERE to watch the video:

The netizens are going crazy after watching the singer Hrithik in the video. Moreover, In real life, the actor had also given his voice to some songs that include, Kites in the sky (Kites), Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) and What a wonderful world (Guzaarish), and this unplugged version of 'Tere Jesa Yaar Kahan' in his voice has just come as a perfect gift on this World Music Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

