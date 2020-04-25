Hrithik Roshan chats with his sons as he enjoys ‘Summer of Lockdown’ while Sussanne Khan captures them; Watch

Sussanne Khan captures Hrithik Roshan and sons as they enjoy Lockdown sunsets; Take a look

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, ’s ex- wife Sussanne Khan, has moved in with him at his house to co-parent their sons- Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Amidst the lockdown, Hrithik Roshan is making the most of his quarantine by spending time with his kids and also learning the piano. And a few days back, this Super 30 actor posted a video on social media wherein he was seen playing the piano while Sussanne Khan and kids sang a song to wish Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan on the occasion of their anniversary.

Now after Sussanne Khan moved in with Hrithik Roshan, the actor took to Instagram to thank Sussanne for moving in with him to take care of their children amidst lockdown and the War actor’s note read, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.” And today, Sussanne Khan turned photographer for Hrithik Roshan and kids as she captured them standing by the balcony and watching the sunset and enjoying Summer of Lockdown, and alongside the video, Sussanne wrote lines from the poem Leisure by William Henry Davies as she wrote, “What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’…”

Earlier, Hrithik posted a video of his father and Krrish director Rakesh Roshan, as he worked out and lauded his spirit as he wrote, "Alone . But at it ! .. @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool . This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else. My daily dose. Give him a shout guys." On the work front, Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff

Check out Sussanne Khan's video as she captures Hrithik Roshan and kids enjoying lockdown sunsets:

Credits :Instagram

