Hrithik Roshan cheers for Naseeruddin Shah''s directorial Man Woman Man Woman starring Saba Azad

It's been 17 years since his first directorial venture and Naseeruddin Shah is returning to being a director again with the short film Man Woman Man Woman. It marks his short film directorial debut and stars Saba Azad, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, and Tarun Dhanrajgir. Man Woman Man Woman is releasing on YouTube today, and Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to give a shoutout to the film starring his ladylove Saba. He applauded Naseeruddin Shah and wrote that he absolutely enjoyed the film.

Saba Azad took to her Instagram account yesterday to share the trailer of Man Woman Man Woman. She wrote, “What happens when Man Woman Man Woman come together in strangely beautiful ways?​” further added that the film will be released on 25th August. Hrithik Roshan shared the trailer on his Instagram story and lauded the short film directed by Naseeruddin Shah. He heaped praise on Naseeruddin Shah, and wrote, “What a fabulous directorial debut by Naseer Sir! Enjoyed every bit of it.”

In his story, he tagged his ladylove Saba Azad, Naseeruddin Shah, and Imaad Shah. Naseeruddin Shah’s elder son Imaad has served as an associate director on the project. Meanwhile, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, and their son Vivaan Shah star in the short film.

More about Man Woman Man Woman

In an interview with Mid-Day, Naseeruddin Shah mentioned that at the writing stage itself, he envisioned Ratna Pathak Shah and their son Vivaan in the central parts. He added that Ratna plays the role of a woman with a sense of humor who is determined to enjoy every moment in her life. “For Vivaan’s role, I wanted him to shed his intensity as he had to play a quieter and more laidback person,” he said.

The 2006 film Yyun Hota Toh Kya Hota starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan was Naseeruddin Shah’s maiden directorial venture. Naseeruddin Shah said that he was disappointed with how the film turned out and that he takes full accontability for it.

