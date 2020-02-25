Hrithik Roshan to collaborate with Karan Johar for a biopic on former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly?

Sourav Ganguly is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Karan Johar for his biopic and Hrithik Roshan might play the cricketer's role in the biopic.

Everyone is interested to know details about our Indian cricketer's life. After M.S Dhoni's biopic M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story was released, fans are eagerly waiting for Bollywood to make a biopic on the life of Sourav Ganguly. The cricketer has been time and again asked about his biopic at events. Sourav had mentioned once that if a biopic on him is made then he would like to play his role. And now there are reports going around that might soon make a film on the life of Sourav Ganguly.

As per a report by Koimoi, Sourav Ganguly is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Karan Johar for his biopic. A report in Mumbai Mirror also states that a couple of meetings have already been held between Sourav Ganguly and Karan Johar for the same. Rumours also state that the team is now currently looking out for the lead actor. Will Hrithik be chosen for the role? Earlier, Ekta Kapoor was to helm a biopic on Dada’s life. The cricketer had said, “Is it, Ekta Kapoor? Then yes, she approached me and we talked about it once. Nothing went further than that. I have never thought of a biopic [on me] though there are a host of sports biopics being made. If there is time, then someone will make one on me. Hope people would be interested in seeing the film.”

Hrithik was last seen in War in the year 2019. The actor has not signed up for any project since then. However, reports of the actor stepping in Amitabh Bachchan's shoes for the remake of Satte Pe Satta has been floating around. This remake will be directed by Farah Khan and will portray Hema Malini's role. But no one has yet given a confirmation on this. Meanwhile, Karan Johar will soon start shooting for Takht starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

