Hrithik Roshan commences 12-week transformation regime for Fighter, marks 9th November as his goalpost

Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan is one hell of an enthusiastic actor when it comes to investing his diligence & drive into his work. While Hrithik is known for mentally adapting to any role he takes charge of, the actor makes sure to undergo terrific physical transitions as well depending on the requirement of the character. Recently, the superstar spoke about the physical transformation that he is undergoing for his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ in which we will see him in an action avatar.

Talking about the same, the actor said "I’m preparing for my role in Fighter, which is my next film. It’s about a 12-week transformation that I always follow. So 9th of November, I should be looking leaner than what I look right now." Hrithik commenced his 12-week transformation regime recently and has marked November 9th as his goalpost to achieve the look for Fighter, which will see him paired opposite Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, the Superstar is making headlines for the recently released teaser of his next along with Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha which is being received very well by the audience. The moviegoers can not wait for the film to hit the theatres. Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

