Hrithik Roshan comments on Sussanne Khan’s androgynous Pathani suit; Calls it a ‘super look’

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful gender-fluid Pathani suit. Actor Hrithik Roshan showered compliments on the post.

Sussanne Khan has a booming presence on her social media handle. The interior designer is known for sharing inspiring workout videos and photos on Instagram. She also shares glamorous photos of herself on the photo and video sharing platform. Each time the diva steps out in the city, she makes heads turn with her breathtaking attires. While the star can often be seen rocking western outfits, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle to share a new look with her fans.

Today, Sussanne posted a gorgeous snap of herself donning a grey-coloured Pathani suit. In the caption of the photo, she gave details about her ‘lockdown’ look. In the snap which was clicked by her sister, she can be seen nailing the uber cool look as she paired it with white sneakers. Fans showered compliments on the star’s outfit in the comments section as soon as she posted the picture. Sussanne’s ex-husband and actor also commented on the post, calling it a “Super look.” On the other hand, Actress Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Loveeeeeee.”

She captioned the post, “The Easy breezy chilled summer- monsoon (lockdown) look.. thank you my dear Mariam.. I totally love these gender fluid patani’s.. @_khan_mariam @la_patiala made them in all my favourite colours.. #pataniwithkeds #genderfluid #fashionlover.”

Sussanne has previously shared photos of herself experimenting with androgynous outfits. Back in March, she shared snaps of herself wearing a white shirt and black distressed jeans and captioned it, “Sometimes in my head... I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid.”

