Hrithik Roshan congratulates Madhu Mantena as Mahabharat adaptation is announced at D23 Expo: ‘What a start’
As a new adaptation of Mahabharat was announced at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo in Los Angeles, and Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter to congratulate producer Madhu Mantena and the team.
Mahabharat, a show that most Indians grew up watching, is all set to return with a new look! A new version of the Indian epic Mahabharat was recently announced by Disney+ Hotstar at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo in the US. Mahabharata adaptation was among the three Indian titles that were unveiled at the D23 Expo, along with Koffee With Karan season 8 and a new series, titled Showtime. Mahabharat will be produced by Madhu Mantena, Mythoverse Studios and Allu Entertainment. Now, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has reacted to this news, and has lauded the team for taking the epic of ancient India to a wider, global audience.
Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter and shared pictures of Mahabharat concept art released by Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing the snaps, he wrote that there couldn’t have been a better place and time for taking the story to a global audience. He then congratulated Madhu Mantena and the entire team of Mahabharat. “ If there ever was a time and place to take India's tradition of epic storytelling to a global audience, #MahabharatOnHotstar at the #D23Expo2022 is it! What a start to this magnum opus unveiling by @DisneyPlusHS- Congratulations & more power to Madhu Mantena & team!,” wrote Hrithik.
Madhu Mantena, while sharing the concept art of Mahabharat on Instagram, wrote, “The greatest epic ever written- retold at a scale never seen before! Stay tuned for an ethereal spectacle- #Mahabharat, is coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar.”
There have been several attempts to recreate the Hindu epic Mahabharat on the small screen, but BR Chopra’s version remains the most popular one so far. BR Chopra’s Mahabharat aired on television between 1988 and 1990 and was a huge hit on Doordarshan. Siddharth Kumar Tewary also recreated the epic in 2013 for television and its cast included Shaheer Sheikh, Saurabh Raj Jain, Pooja Sharma and others.
