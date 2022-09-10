Hrithik Roshan congratulates Madhu Mantena as Mahabharat adaptation is announced at D23 Expo: ‘What a start’

Mahabharat, a show that most Indians grew up watching, is all set to return with a new look! A new version of the Indian epic Mahabharat was recently announced by Disney+ Hotstar at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo in the US. Mahabharata adaptation was among the three Indian titles that were unveiled at the D23 Expo, along with Koffee With Karan season 8 and a new series, titled Showtime. Mahabharat will be produced by Madhu Mantena, Mythoverse Studios and Allu Entertainment. Now, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has reacted to this news, and has lauded the team for taking the epic of ancient India to a wider, global audience.

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter and shared pictures of Mahabharat concept art released by Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing the snaps, he wrote that there couldn’t have been a better place and time for taking the story to a global audience. He then congratulated Madhu Mantena and the entire team of Mahabharat. “ If there ever was a time and place to take India's tradition of epic storytelling to a global audience, #MahabharatOnHotstar at the #D23Expo2022 is it! What a start to this magnum opus unveiling by @DisneyPlusHS- Congratulations & more power to Madhu Mantena & team!,” wrote Hrithik.