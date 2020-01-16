Hrithik Roshan could not handle the sudden stardom he got after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai reveals Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan recalled an incident that happened during Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He said that he remembers this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room.

who was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2000 with Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actor received a lot of appreciation and awards for his performance in the film. Hrithik garnered a lot of fame and fans from his very first film. In an interview with The Quint, Rakesh Roshan recalled an incident that happened during Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He said that he remembers this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room.

Rakesh Roshan further said, "Hrithik was like, ‘I can’t handle it. I can’t work, I can’t go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I’m not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me.’ I then explained to him, ‘Suppose this situation never arose, then what would have happened? You should take this as a blessing, adjust to it and work. Don’t take it as a burden.’ And he understood.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post on his 20-year journey here:

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik shared a beautiful post on his Instagram account. Sharing his journey from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to War, he wrote, "I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other . . . On the face of it , Fearless is a David . Fear is more a Goliath . But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath. . . I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard . Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going. . . Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless. . . #20yearsofKNPH."

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan is left impressed by the dance moves of the ‘smoothest airwalker’; WATCH

Read More