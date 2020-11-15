Hrithik Roshan is cracked up post watching a fan made video featuring high octane scenes from his movies

Hrithik Roshan often interacts with fans on social media. Meanwhile, check out his latest tweet.

enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. The handsome hunk has been ruling hearts right from his debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and this continues even now. Time and again, Hrithik is known for interacting with fans or replying to them on social media thereby winning hearts. This is something which the War actor did again sometime back. A fan-made video caught the star’s attention on social media.

What he did next is sure to send many of his followers into a frenzy. That is because Hrithik left a comment on the video that reads, “Haha nice.” So, this particular fan-made video features numerous scenes from some of the hit movies of the superstar including Dhoom 2, Krissh, Bang Bang, and others. Meanwhile, the song Chikni Chameli from Agneepath plays in the background while the high-octane scenes of the actor are shown in the same.

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s tweet below:

The superstar gave two back-to-back hits, Super 30 and War back in 2019, and once again proved his worth in the world of showbiz. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for Hrithik to announce his next project soon. Meanwhile, the actor shared a post a few days back in which he wished his cousin Pashmina Roshan on her birthday. According to various media reports, the actor has been personally guiding and mentoring the latter for her Bollywood debut. However, further details are awaited regarding the same.

