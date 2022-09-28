Hrithik Roshan cringes at his past work; Says he doesn't know how they have received so much love

Hrithik Roshan, who has been active in the film industry for more than two decades, has said that he cringes at his past work. Hrithik made his debut with the 2000 film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, and went on to appear in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi... Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Krrish franchise, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War among others. He is now gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, which also features Saif Ali Khan in the lead alongside Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

As per ETimes, the actor has said that he is extremely critical of his work. Reflecting upon his previous movies, Hrithik said he doesn't understand why the audience gave his past films so much love. "I look at my past work and cringe. I don’t know how my previous works have received so much love. I am extremely critical of my performance. But yes, I’ve never been disappointed by my performance."