Hrithik Roshan cringes at his past work; Says he doesn't know how they have received so much love
Hrithik Roshan reflected upon his past work and said he is very critical of his performances.
Hrithik Roshan, who has been active in the film industry for more than two decades, has said that he cringes at his past work. Hrithik made his debut with the 2000 film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, and went on to appear in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi... Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Krrish franchise, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War among others. He is now gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, which also features Saif Ali Khan in the lead alongside Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.
As per ETimes, the actor has said that he is extremely critical of his work. Reflecting upon his previous movies, Hrithik said he doesn't understand why the audience gave his past films so much love. "I look at my past work and cringe. I don’t know how my previous works have received so much love. I am extremely critical of my performance. But yes, I’ve never been disappointed by my performance."
Hrithik also noted that he has learned from his mistakes and gotten better at his craft. He said, “The more mistakes I've made, they have only helped me grow more. I am so grateful for the 22 years in the industry, and I am keen on doing more good work and being part of relevant stories.”
Talking about Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s epic action thriller has got everything that one could expect. The Pushkar-Gayathri directorial is the remake of a Tamil film released in 2017 by the same name. The 2017 film starred R.Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 30 September 2022.
On the work front, apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan reacts to comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi: I take it and give it my all