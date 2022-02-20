Hrithik Roshan dancing to 'Senorita' with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding with Shibani Dandekar is so wholesome

Farhan Akhtar is finally a married man now. The actor-director tied the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in an intimate wedding ceremony in Khandala. We had got our hands on some inside pics from the wedding and we have to admit that the couple looked extremely stunning in their married attires. But now a video of Farhan dancing with Hrithik Roshan at his wedding is going viral for all the right reasons and it will bring the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment alive.