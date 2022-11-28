Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor slay at the Mumbai airport after shooting Fighter in Assam

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have collaborated for the first time. They will be seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller, Fighter. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role. Recently, the trio jetted off to Assam to start shooting for the film. After wrapping the first schedule, they were seen heading back to Mumbai in style on Monday evening.

The paparazzi caught Deepika , Hrithik, Anil and Siddharth making smashing appearances at the airport. In the pictures, Deepika, who recently launched her self-care brand, was seen sporting an all-blue look. She wore an oversized shirt and matching pants. She completed her look with a clean bun and huge sunnies. She also flashed her dimples for the camera. On the other hand, Hrithik opted for a cool zipper with black track pants and a cap while Anil opted for a kurta and black pants. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch this terrific trio on the big screen. Have a look:

Fighter shooting details

Earlier, it was reported that Hrithik and Deepika will shoot in Assam for 10 days and kickstart the next schedule in 2023 after Pathaan releases. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, is slated to release on 25th January 2023. Deepika and director Siddharth will be busy promoting Pathaan with them in December. Once the film releases, the actress-director duo will return to the sets of Fighter. Fighter will hit theatres on 25th January 2024.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Apart from Pathaan and Fighter, Deepika has Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in the pipeline. She also has The Intern remake with Big B.

