The Indian Air Force was officially established on 8 October 1932 and this is why the day is celebrated every year as an anniversary of the Indian Air Force. Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor who are currently busy shooting for their upcoming Fighter, the first film in a planned aerial action franchise, extended their respect to the warriors on Indian Air Force Day along with beautiful messages.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and team Fighter extend respect to warriors on Indian Air Force Day

On October 8, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor made a collaborative post on Instagram where they extended their respect to the warriors on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. Sharing a picture where 'Air Force Day' is written and Vande Mataram song can be heard in the background, the post's caption read, "They soar through our skies with pride & glory and carry with them an unwavering commitment to ensure our nation’s safety & security. This Air Force Day, team #Fighter salutes the Warriors of our glorious Indian Air Force! #JaiHind." Take a look:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Hrithik and Deepika had landed in Italy to shoot for two songs of the film. Some pictures of Deepika from the sets of Fighter in Italy have flooded social media recently. Now, Deepika and Hrithik have recently arrived back in Mumbai from Italy post the film’s shoot.

Bankrolled by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Entertainment, Fighter is also helmed by Siddharth. The aerial action-packed thriller film will hit the big screen on January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai in style post wrapping shoot in Italy