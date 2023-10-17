Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone celebrate '100 days to Fighter'; Anil Kapoor says 'The wait is almost over'

Bollywood biggies Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone are soon to share screen in their upcoming action movie Fighter. At the start of the year, the team announced the film directed by Siddharth Anand. After flying to Italy with his co-star, Hrithik posted a behind-the-scenes pic giving us a peek at the movie. Now, since the shooting is completed, the star cast cannot wait for the movie to finally hit the theaters on January 25, next year. A couple of minutes ago, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik, and Deepika dropped a poster of the film counting days to Fighter release.

Fighter is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2024 with an impressive ensemble cast. Moreover, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone with be teaming up together for the first time, making the project even more exciting. Since it’s only 100 days to go until the movie is released theatrically, the trio took to their respective social media handles and dropped posters of the movie starting the countdown for Fighter. Anil Kapoor dropped a poster that read ‘100 days to Fighter’ and captioned it, “The wait is almost over!”

Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan also shared the same pic and penned ‘#100daysToFighter’.

Piku actress Deepika Padukone also shared her excitement and posted the poster on her Instagram stories.

