Hrithik Roshan on Deepika Padukone’s comment about admiring him with Ranveer Singh: It is flattering & special

Recently, Deepika Padukone revealed that Ranveer Singh and she couldn’t stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan in War. Here’s what the birthday boy Hrithik Roshan has to say to Deepika on the comment.
8326 reads Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan on Deepika Padukone’s comment about admiring him with Ranveer Singh: It is flattering & specialHrithik Roshan on Deepika Padukone’s comment about admiring him with Ranveer Singh: It is flattering & special
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When we think about ‘greek god’ in looks from Bollywood, a photo of Hrithik Roshan comes right in front of us. The star of films like Super 30 and War has managed to rule over the industry for 2 decades and his stardom has only multiplied. Today, as Hrithik celebrates his 46th birthday, the actor got candid about his work and life in general. Recently, Deepika Padukone made a comment that Ranveer Singh and she couldn’t help but gush over Hrithik while watching War. 

Earlier, Deepika had also tweeted and called Hrithik ‘death by chocolate’ which left netizens rooting to see the two in a film together. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik expressed what he feels about such compliments. The War star thanked Deepika for her comment and praises but mentioned that he really doesn’t know what to make of such compliments. Hrithik mentioned that these compliments become more flattering and extremely special to him since they come from people in the fraternity. 

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone cannot stop blushing as Hrithik Roshan feeds her chocolate cake; WATCH VIDEO)

Hrithik said, “I really didn’t know how to react to that (smiles). It was quite flattering. Thanks to Deepika for the compliment. But I also think that it is the magic of the movies. And it is very encouraging, and of course special when people from your own fraternity compliment you in such a manner.”

Meanwhile, a video of Hrithik feeding Deepika chocolate cake had gone viral on social media which had left netizens wanting filmmakers to cast them together in a film. Deepika too expressed her wish to be in a film with Hrithik in a recent interview and called the video a ‘casting call’ for filmmakers. Meanwhile, Hrithik recently returned to Mumbai with his family after a New Year’s vacay. Photos of Sussanne, his kids, parents with him have been going viral on the internet. 

Credits :Hindustan Times

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement