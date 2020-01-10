Hrithik Roshan on Deepika Padukone’s comment about admiring him with Ranveer Singh: It is flattering & special

Recently, Deepika Padukone revealed that Ranveer Singh and she couldn’t stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan in War. Here’s what the birthday boy Hrithik Roshan has to say to Deepika on the comment.

When we think about ‘greek god’ in looks from Bollywood, a photo of comes right in front of us. The star of films like Super 30 and War has managed to rule over the industry for 2 decades and his stardom has only multiplied. Today, as Hrithik celebrates his 46th birthday, the actor got candid about his work and life in general. Recently, made a comment that and she couldn’t help but gush over Hrithik while watching War.

Earlier, Deepika had also tweeted and called Hrithik ‘death by chocolate’ which left netizens rooting to see the two in a film together. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik expressed what he feels about such compliments. The War star thanked Deepika for her comment and praises but mentioned that he really doesn’t know what to make of such compliments. Hrithik mentioned that these compliments become more flattering and extremely special to him since they come from people in the fraternity.

Hrithik said, “I really didn’t know how to react to that (smiles). It was quite flattering. Thanks to Deepika for the compliment. But I also think that it is the magic of the movies. And it is very encouraging, and of course special when people from your own fraternity compliment you in such a manner.”

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

Meanwhile, a video of Hrithik feeding Deepika chocolate cake had gone viral on social media which had left netizens wanting filmmakers to cast them together in a film. Deepika too expressed her wish to be in a film with Hrithik in a recent interview and called the video a ‘casting call’ for filmmakers. Meanwhile, Hrithik recently returned to Mumbai with his family after a New Year’s vacay. Photos of Sussanne, his kids, parents with him have been going viral on the internet.

