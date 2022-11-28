Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter’s shoot continues, SEE PICS from Assam

Fans can’t keep calm knowing that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, for the first time in history, will soon be seen in a Bollywood film together. Paps always seem ready to catch a glimpse of the latest developments in B-Town. For the unaware, these high-profile actors will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial FIghter which is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024. The film also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Inside Pictures of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter’s shoot

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan was spotted visiting Air Force Station, Tezpur in Assam to shoot for his film Fighter. Along with him, Anil Kapoor was also spotted at the spot. Both these talented actors were seen wearing black colored outfits with black shades. They acknowledged the presence of the paps by flashing their cute smiles. Have a look at the pictures here!