Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' gets a new release date, in cinemas on September 28, 2023

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are the two most promising and stunning actors of Bollywood. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans wait for their pictures to release. Here is good news for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fans as today, the Greek God himself announced the release date of their upcoming film ‘Fighter’. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will release on September 28, 2023. To note, ‘Fighter’ marks Deepika and Hrithik’s first collaboration ever, which is definitely a dream come true for their stans. Apart from them, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik Roshan posted a video to announce the news. According to the announcement video, ‘Fighter’ is India’s first aerial action film. The movie is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix. For those unaware, earlier, the film was slated to release on January 26, 2023. The much-anticipated movie also marks the reunion of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand for the third time as earlier they worked together in Bang Bang, starring Katrina Kaif and War starring Tiger Shroff.

Watch Hrithik Roshan’s post here:

Previously, an update came that shooting for ‘Fighter’ will begin in June. A source close to the development told India Today, “Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter shoot will begin in June 2022. Both Hrithik and Deepika will be getting in their best shape physically for this film. There's a lot of action involved. Since the lockdown restrictions have eased, the film will be shot all around the world. The film's shoot was delayed because of Covid-19 and due to Hrithik and Deepika's prior work commitments.”

