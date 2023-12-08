Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s intense kiss to thrilling aerial chase; HIGHLIGHTS from Fighter teaser

The much-anticipated Siddharth Anand’s directorial debut Fighter has been generating immense buzz. Just a while ago, the teaser for the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer was released. In a 1:13-minute teaser, the glimpse of the film has surely added to the excitement amongst fans for the film, which has its fair share of exciting action and romantic sequences. Thus, here we’re taking a quick look at some of the highlights from the teaser that stood out for us.

Teaser Highlights of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

1. High-octane aerial action sequences

The first highlight in the entire teaser of Fighter has to be its hard core and never-before-seen aerial action in Hindi cinema. In the beginning itself, the teaser sheds light on the film and showcases fighter jets as Hrithik flaunts his iconic army walk. Further, the teaser takes you on a quick glimpse of its jaw-dropping aerial stunts across terrains and above snow-capped mountain peaks, amidst the clouds. While it will be too soon to say, if we go by the teaser, it surely promises to introduce a new genre in Bollywood.

A thrilling film like this is surely going to be impressive to witness on big 70-mm screens.

2. Sharp looks of the lead trio

In the film, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone take on the roles of squadron pilots, while Anil Kapoor will be seen as the commanding officer. One can’t help but see them perfectly complimenting the army uniforms. The trio exudes class and excellence with their onscreen presence and iconic army walk.

Advertisement

Notably, the power and pride in Deepika’s eyes throughout are worth mentioning. While Hrithik takes up the role of Patty, aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Deepika Padukone will be essaying Minni, aka Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, and Anil Kapoor will be Rocky, aka Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh.

3. Visual effects

From its first shot in the film, the teaser promises to captivate the audience’s attention. Kudos to Siddharth Anand’s direction in the film, which adds to the visual experience. Talking about the overall feel of The Fighter, one can surely say that this one is nothing but a fresh gush of air in Bollywood. The entire teaser has not even a single dialogue; guess the makers already knew that the dominant presence of the actors would let the talking.

With a quite cinematic feel, it introduces the audience to the realm of the film. The slo-mo entry shots and aviator glasses add to the influential feel, and the last shot of Hrithik demands a loud whistle as he carries an Indian flag in his hand in the helicopter riding above the sky.

4. Solid background score

It goes without saying that had it not been for the solid background music by Vishal and Sheykhar, the overall impact of the teaser wouldn’t have been the same. The rock-solid music adds to the overall potent feel of the teaser and especially the Vande Matram song in the background is bound to give you chills.

5. Sizzling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

The fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has been the key highlight of Fighter ever since its inception. Now, after the teaser has dropped, one can not only see them in their fresh avatars as Fighter pilots but their sizzling on-screen chemistry, quite visible in their intense kissing scene, is already making waves on the internet.

Backed by Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, Anku Pande, Kevin Vaz, and Ajit Andhare, the much-anticipated Fighter will hit the big screens next year on the eve of Republic Day, i.e., January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too