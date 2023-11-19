Hrithik Roshan 'deeply saddened' by loss of Dhoom director, 'dear friend' Sanjay Gadhvi: 'You will be missed'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, who helmed hit films like Dhoom and Dhoom 2, passed away earlier today, on 19th November. Reportedly, he died after suffering a cardiac arrest. His untimely loss has shocked the entire fraternity. A while ago, Hrithik Roshan, who worked with Sanjay Gadhvi in Dhoom 2, took to social media and mourned his loss.

Hrithik Roshan remembers Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi

Hrithik Roshan shared a heartbreaking note on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and recalled his fond memories from Dhoom 2 sets. He revealed how Sanjay was 'instrumental' in bringing out Aryan Singh in Hrithik during the shoot.

His tweet read, "Deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Sanjay Gadhvi. Forever grateful for the moments we shared. He was instrumental in bringing out the Aryan in me. Couldn’t have done it without him. Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed," followed by a red broken heart emoji. Have a look:

Earlier today, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, who have also been a huge part of the Dhoom franchise, took to social media and shared emotional notes. John posted Sanjay's picture and wrote on X, "Remember the times I spent with you on the film closest to my heart #Dhoom. May the angels always ride with you. Rest in peace Sanjay Gadhvi."

On the other hand, Abhishek shared throwback pictures with Sanjay and Uday Chopra, and revealed how the late director had 'faith in him, even when he didn't'. A part of his caption read, "Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I’m shocked beyond belief."

Meanwhile, several reports claim that Sanjay experienced chest pain during his morning walk, he was then immediately taken to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Unfortunately, he was later declared dead. The reports suggest that he suffered a heart attack during his walk.

Speaking about his work front, apart from the Dhoom series, Gadhvi directed films like Tere Liye, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Kidnap and Ajab Gazabb Love. His last film was Operation Parindey, which was released in 2020.

