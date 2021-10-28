Hrithik Roshan disappointed with Aryan Khan’s bail denial; Says ‘If these are facts it is truly sad’

Ever since Aryan Khan has been arrested in the drugs on cruise case, this case has been taking new twists and turns every day. Currently, his bail hearing is going on in the High Court. The hearing that started yesterday went on for a long time and has been adjourned till today. Ever since the star kid is under NCB custody, many Bollywood stars have stood in his support. One of the names that spoke in favour of Aryan was Hrithik Roshan who once again took to his Instagram to voice out his opinion in the case and stand with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. 

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan posted a video of famous journalist Faye D’Souza who had shared an interview of Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave. In the interview, he gave his opinion on the case mentioning how Justice Nitim Sambre, who is hearing the case, has previously allowed bail to men who have been found in possession of drugs. Sharing this video, Hrithik wrote, “If these are facts. It is truly sad.”

Earlier too Hrithik had taken to his Instagram handle to share a long note in support of Aryan Khan. He had written, “"My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there,” he added, ending his note with, “Love you man.”

Comments
Anonymous : Some day his sons will be in the same place
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : He's allowed to have an opinion and brave enough to say it
REPLY 6 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Thank you Hrithik for having a spine, knowing full well this can affect your movies. Love and respect.
REPLY 11 20 hours ago
Anonymous : I feel you HR.
REPLY 9 21 hours ago
Anonymous : Aryan ko agar bail nehi Mila to mujhe paiso aur gundo se varosa uth jayegi
REPLY 2 21 hours ago
Anonymous : Yeahhhh you have a degree in legal sciences to decide the law .yes yes ....
REPLY 7 21 hours ago
Anonymous : India is a free country. He has right to expression.
REPLY 12 21 hours ago
Anonymous : Oye, let the government agencies do their job, you go act! Aa jaate hai aiwe hi !
REPLY 8 22 hours ago
Anonymous : But whatever it is, he can buy the net worth of all your family. You can't touch HR.
REPLY 5 21 hours ago
Anonymous : Lol
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : And you have nothing to do . Sit behind
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Sit behind the computer and run your fingers
REPLY 0 8 hours ago

