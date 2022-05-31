Hrithik Roshan dons smart casuals as he gets clicked in the city; PICS

Hrithik Roshan is one of the best-looking and talented actors in the Bollywood industry and has proven his prowess on the big screen with his acting and dancing skills. Bollywood’s Greek God started his career with the 2000 film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel and over the course of his two-decade of career in the Hindi film industry, he has delivered a slew of hit films. The actor was last seen in the blockbuster War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Meanwhile, the actor on Monday was spotted in the city, and as usual, the paparazzi never fails to capture his pictures.

The ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actor was seen in a casual avatar as he donned a black tracksuit and a cap with earphones plugged in his ears. Keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind, the actor also wore a mask.

See Hrithik Roshan's photos here:

Earlier, the 48-year-old actor took social media by storm when he made his first official public appearance with girlfriend Saba Azad at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The couple was twinning in black outfits and turned heads with their chemistry. Their dating rumours began when Saba and Hrithik complimented each other on social media and were spotted on dinner dates quite a few times. Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit paired with a black shirt, while Saba joined him in a cut-out black dress with golden heels and clutch.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has a packed schedule ahead. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in a high-octane action film ‘Fighter’ which will be releasing in September 2023. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He will also be seen in Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.