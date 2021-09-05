Hrithik Roshan drops enthralling BTS pics in his latest sleek avatar: Ready for action

took to Instagram and shared some latest behind-the-scenes images from one of his latest shoots. Hrithik could be seen sporting a rugged look with a beard in the shoot. Hrithik shared 3 pictures. He wrote in the caption, ‘My partner… Mr blue steel. With my other fav Mr. Grey Reunited again”. In another pic he wrote, “Ready for action”.

Hrithik Roshan has a few big-ticket films awaiting shoot. Hrithik will be paired alongside for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s actioner ‘Fighter’. He will also be starring alongside in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Vikram Vedha’. The original film starred R Madhavan in the cop’s role while Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a gangster. Vikram Vedha remake will also star Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in the key roles.

Saif Ali Khan recently spoke to us about costarring with Hrithik Roshan in the film. He said, “Vikram Vedha is a fab movie and I am completely kicked about it but I am still waiting to get into that gear”. He further added, “We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker, and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks”.

also spoke about seeing Saif and Hrithik together onscreen and said, “It will be great fun watching both of them together. It’s two of my favorites in a film and will be fun to watch them together”. Vikram Vedha will start filming in October.

