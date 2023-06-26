Hrithik Roshan drops FIRST STILL from Fighter; Fans feel he is giving Tom Cruise vibe; See pic

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan as he is all set to sizzle our screens with the upcoming action-packed film Fighter. This Sidharth Anand directorial will also see Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Reportedly, this is the first aerial action film that is being made in Bollywood. The actors have been prepping a lot for the film and they keep sharing glimpses of their training session which only raise the excitement levels of the fans.

Hrithik Roshan drops still from Fighter

Taking to his Instagram handle Hrithik Roshan dropped a picture which appears to be a still from the film Fighter. In the picture, we can see the silhouette of the actor standing in between two aircraft. He is holding one of the aircraft and looks in that direction. While sharing this picture the actor wrote, “#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter.” The moment he dropped this picture, fans could not contain their excitement and took to the comments section to praise the actor. Some of them even compared him to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War 2 after Fighter. This film pairs him opposite NTR Jr for the first time and it will be quite exciting to see two of the biggest superstars from the Hindi and South film industry coming together. War 2 will be shot over a period of one year at varied locations across the globe under the direction of Ayan Mukerji. By late 2024, he is expected to dive into the shoes of India’s most loved superhero, Krrish.

