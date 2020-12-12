Hrithik Roshan drops a PIC of dad Rakesh Roshan taking dip in the pool with kids; Preity Zinta calls it 'cute'
The year 2020 has been a tough one for everyone due to the pandemic. However, it has given all a chance to spend time with family and loved ones. Speaking of this, recently, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to drop a glimpse of his family spending time together. The actor has been making the most of this time with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. And now, the picture he dropped on social media gave fans a sneak peek of his father Rakesh Roshan having a gala time with kids in the pool.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the WAR star reposted a photo from his father Rakesh Roshan's handle where he was seen taking a dip in the pool with kids. Enjoying himself, the senior star and director could be seen posing for a picture-perfect photo with all the children around him. The photo did not just prompt Hrithik to repost it, it even evoked sweet reactions from close friends and loved ones.
Sharing the photo, Rakesh Roshan had written, "Papa bear with his cubs. It doesn't get any better." Preity Zinta commented on the photo and wrote, "So Cute." Further, Farah Khan Kunder also dropped a sweet comment and wrote, "This is the BEST!!!" Goldie Behl wrote, "Such a lovely pic." Zayed Khan also had a sweet take on it. He wrote, "True happiness in one picture."
Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's photo:
Meanwhile, recently, Hrithik's mom shared throwback Christmas photos with the actor and his sons. On the work front, Hrithik had a busy 2019 and had hits in films, WAR and Super 30. He is yet to announce his next project. Fans have been waiting to see the star back on the big screen.
