Hrithik Roshan drops PIC with Saba Azad from The Archies screening; calls film 'light hearted cloud of love'

Released today, on December 7, The Archies has welcomed Agastya Nanda, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda to the glitzy glam world of Bollywood. Remarkably, every nook and corner of the Bollywood fraternity has poured reviews on the movie and the cast and crew of the movie since morning.

The next in line is actor Hrithik Roshan who hailed the film, its director Zoya Akhtar and wished luck to the crew of the movie. He also dropped his picture along with his ladylove Saba Azad from The Archies’ screening which took place earlier, ahead of the project’s release. Have a look inside.

‘It was a whatfun night’: Hrithik Roshan as he reviews The Archies and drops a picture with Saba Azad from the film’s screening

The film seems to have impressed the Krrish star as he took to his Instagram account this evening to share his review on the Suhana Khan starrer. Sharing a photo with Saba Azad from the screening of the movie, Roshan called the film a ‘light hearted’ watch and wished luck to the entire team of the movie.

“It was a whatfun night ! Watched #Archies and came out dancing ! Such a light hearted cloud of love this movie is. Our very best wishes to the entire cast and crew ! Especially the new brigade! All star actors one n all. Love you Zoya. (gimme a chance too please) The music , cinematography n choreography deserve to be mentioned. Bravo,” Roshan said.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad paint the town red with their romance in new photos shared by the former

Roshan was spotted attending the screening of The Archies with his girlfriend Saba, which was held in Mumbai earlier. The actor has now taken to his Instagram account to drop photos with his ladylove and the duo radiate love in the images. Sharing three photos wherein the duo strike poses together, Hrithik captioned his post, “Dressed for BIG cinema! #Archies.”

Seemingly, the couple’s photographs have left the internet ablaze and the temperatures soaring high as fans flocked to the comment section of the actor’s post to drop varied reactions. “Just wowwww” “So lovely couple” “Love Birds” read some comments on his post.



On a side note, Hrithik is set to feature in Fighter. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

