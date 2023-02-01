Hrithik Roshan drops PICS of Jackson Wang with his family and home staff; Calls him a ‘kind-hearted rock star’

K-pop star Jackson Wang has massive popularity in India, and he recently visited India for the Lollapalooza music festival. His fans went gaga over him as he performed his chartbuster numbers such as 'Go Ghost, ‘Champagne Cool’ and others. Jackson Wang was also seen enjoying a buggy ride with Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Besides this, Jackson was hosted by Hrithik Roshan at his residence in Mumbai. The actor has now shared a series of pictures from Jackson’s visit, and the K-pop star is seen posing with Hrithik, his father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan, and their home staff.

Hrithik Roshan shared a series of pictures, and the first one shows Hrithik, his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan posing with Jackson in their living room. Jackson Wang is seen wearing a tie-and-dye patterned oversized tee with matching baggy pants. Hrithik is seen in an all-black look featuring black T-shirt with black pants, shoes and cap. Hrithik’s mom Pinkie is seen in a tiger-print top and jeans, while Rakesh Roshan wore a multi-coloured printed shirt with black pants. The second picture shows Jackson with folded hands, while Rakesh Roshan is seen flashing thumbs up. The next snap shows Jackson posing with Hrithik’s home staff.

In his caption, Hrithik wrote, “What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff.”

Hrithik further added, “My love to your entire team - Daryl, Isaac, Tiffany n the entire crew, and kamal. What an inspiring bunch you are ! India let’s give Jackson some more of that love so he returns back to us - in concert !” Check out the pictures below.