Hrithik Roshan drops a 'sweet' comment on ex wife Sussanne Khan's adorable childhood picture

and Sussanne Khan have amicably separated but the duo continue to dish out parenting goals. And the latest example of this was when Sussanne shared a major throwback post on Tuesday and Hrithik left a comment on it. Going back in time, Sussanne shared a childhood picture with her father and actor Sanjay Khan, sisters Farah and Simone and brother, actor Zayed Khan. The vintage black and white photo shows Sussanne and her siblings enjoying a summer day.

In the photo, Sussane can be seen standing next to her dad and dotingly looking at brother Zayed. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Once upon a time, in a family home in Juhu...#pricelessmoments." While there were many reactions to the photo, the most liked one was from ex-husband Hrithik who commented, "Too sweet."

This is not the first time that Hrithik and Sussanne have engaged in social media banter or left comments on each other's post. Check out Sussanne's latest Instagram post below:

In fact, a few weeks into the lockdown, Hrithik had also shared a gratitude-filled post thanking Sussanne for moving in with him to be closer to their sons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik gave two blockbuster hits in 2019 with War and Super 30. Rumours are rife that the actor will soon begin work on Krrish 4. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla earlier that the film may have four different characters of the actor.

"Krrish 4 is being mounted on a lavish scale. It will be a visual spectacle for everyone. The story has been locked and this time, it won't just be a double role for Hrithik, but a quadruple one. Hrithik will be essaying four different characters in the film," a source revealed.

