Hrithik Roshan enjoys downtime in Dubai as die hard fans go gaga over his latest pictures; Check it out

After giving two blockbuster films in the year 2019, is slowly but steadily gearing up for his next. The actor who also runs his own athleisure brand is a busy man with multiple commercial shoots. And looks like for the same, Hrithik headed to Dubai. The 'War' actor took to Instagram to share photos as he unwinds on the beach locales. However, his fans went a step further and shared some more pictures from Hrithik's Dubai trip.

For starters, the actor had revealed on his Instagram story how he got the chance to eat at the famous Hell's Restaurant by chef Gordon Ramsay. "Thank you Hell's Kitchen for the best food ever," the actor proclaimed on his Instagram Story. Hrithik's fan clubs also shared his photo and appreciate the actor's look. He looked smart as always. Apart from that, they also shared his selfie with a female fan which got many curious.

Check out Hrithik's Dubai photos below:

In Dubai Happy and free This 'gang' look suits him a lot, right?#HrithikRoshan #Hrithik pic.twitter.com/h1RbDX8RBX — hrithikrussia (@hrithikrussia) February 26, 2020

Hrithik also shared a picture with his team members taking in the blissful Dubai Eye sight. He wrote, "Men at work. #dubai @iam_sentinel @swapneelhazare." The actor is seen wearing a black hoodie and flaunting a brown golf cap while clicking selfies. He also sported a pair of cool framed shades that further compliment his entire outfit.

