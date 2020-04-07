Hrithik Roshan equates a game of chess to life lessons as he plays with his son while in quarantine
With the 21-day lockdown, most of us may often lose track of what day it is. But Hrithik Roshan is urging fans to stay focused. The actor took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a snap and looks like the actor's weekday unwind session was a beautiful sight. Hrithik indulged in a game of chess on Monday evening with one of his son's. Sharing the stunning photo of sunset in the background, Hrithik shared some life lessons too which he equated to the game of chess.
Hrithik wrote, "Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules..Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. Let’s win this. #washyourhands #stayhome #indiafightscorona #contribute #weareinthistogether #stayclean #socialdistancing #covi̇d19."
Well, we cannot help but agree that these are indeed trying times and we need to beat it by staying indoors. Check out Hrithik's post below:
Apart from spending time with his sons indoors, Hrithik had also revealed that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with him to be by the kids. In a detailed post, the actor had thanked Sussanne for taking this important decision. "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting," Hrithik had shared.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
