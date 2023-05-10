Hrithik Roshan expresses excitement on Vikram Vedha having the widest digital launch with 400 million viewers

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan led Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, and costarring Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf, released on the 30th of September in theatres last year. The film won critical acclaim but couldn't do the desired numbers in theatres. After a good 7 months, the film is finally gearing up for a world digital premiere on Jio Cinema.

Vikram Vedha Is Gearing Up For Its Digital Premiere After Over 7 Months Of Its Theatrical Release

The conventional window between the theatrical and digital premiere for Hindi films is around 56 days these days. The makers of Vikram Vedha didn't opt for the conventional route, thus making it a long wait for viewers who couldn't catch the film in theatres when it released. The digital premiere of Vikram Vedha is now fixed for the 12th of May, 2023 on Jio Cinema and over 400 million of its users will be able to watch the film for free. It is the biggest digital launch for any film in the world as no streaming service boasts of having as many viewers as Jio Cinema. It was a well thought-out strategy by the streaming service to release the film when it gets a good chunk of viewers hooked onto its platform, courtesy the IPL matches that it has been streaming since it became the official streaming partner of IPL.

Hrithik Roshan Is Feeling Pre-Release Jitters Again, With The Grand Release Of His Film Vikram Vedha On Digital

Vikram Vedha features Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before gangster avatar. He got a lot of praise for essaying the role of Vedha in the movie. When Hrithik was asked about his excitement for the world digital premiere of his film, he said, "It has been a long wait of 7 months, but I'm thrilled that Vikram Vedha will be streaming on JioCinema from the 12th of May 2023. This almost feels like a film release and I'm feeling the pre-release jitters all over again. Super excited for the viewers to watch Vikram Vedha, not only in Hindi but also in Marathi and Bengali languages and that too without any subscription, absolutely free of cost. It's an interesting launch as Vikram Vedha will be the first in their launch calendar of 100 titles that will be hosted on the streaming platform. It is perhaps the widest OTT launch for a film, with Jio Cinema currently witnessing a viewership of 400 million, so that makes the scale of Vikram Vedha's OTT launch an unprecedented event."

Vikram Vedha Is An Acclaimed Gangster With Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Giving Knockout Performances

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The Pushkar & Gayatri directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

Advertisement

You can watch Vikram Vedha on Jio Cinema, from the 12th of May, 2023.

ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan film is a WINNER for big screen entertainment