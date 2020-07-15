Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude towards Lata Mangeshkar as the veteran singer praises his work

  1. Home
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar recently took to Twitter and praised Hrithik Roshan for his work. She also talked about his late grandfather and the latter's work.
Recently, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar had paid tribute to Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath. She also shared the song titled Rahein Na Rahein from the movie Mamta that was composed by Roshan Ji. Hrithik was quite overwhelmed over the same and had also sent a note of thanks to the singer on Twitter that reads, “Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji this is one of my favourite songs of Daduji’s too.”

Now, Lata Ji has praised Hrithik’s work in one of her latest tweets again. The singer states that she loves his work and that she considers the Nagrath family as her own. Not only that but she also states that she writes about late Roshan Lal Nagrath every year. She goes on to call him a great musician. Hrithik Roshan has now expressed his gratitude towards the veteran singer through the medium of a tweet in which he states that she has increased his value by talking about the same.

Check out the tweets below:

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor’s last movie War that released last year. It also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Recently, Hrithik’s movie Super 30 completed one year of its release into the theatres. The actor took to social media and applauded the entire team of the movie. Here’s what his tweet reads, “Thank you team Super 30 for never giving up on ourselves. We went through hell for a glimpse of heaven. I love you all.”

