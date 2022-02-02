Hrithik Roshan extends late birthday wishes to his precious friend Preity Zinta: You’re beautiful inside out

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta are one of the close friends in tinsel town. The duo had worked in several movies together including Lakshya, Koi… Mil Gaya and Mission Kashmir among others. The actors gave several super hits and are one of the most loved reel couples of B-town. They both enjoy a massive fan following on social media. On January 31, the mother of two Preity turned a year wiser. Hrithik took to his ‘gram to extend a late birthday wish to his precious friend.

The 48-year-old posted a photograph featuring Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough. The trio was all smiles as they posed for a heartwarming selfie. Hrithik also wrote a sweet caption along with it to wish Preity. It read, “Happiest Birthday wishes to the newest mamma in town. You are beautiful inside out, Pree! Here’s to the precious friend that you are. Ting! Love you too Gene.” The picture posted by Hrithik was cute and wholesome.

See Hrithik’s post here:

For those who are unaware, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November last year. They named their little munchkins- Jai and Gia.

Earlier, Preity had shared an unseen pic with his Koi Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik Roshan on his 48th birthday. Sharing the photo, she had also penned a heartfelt note. It read, “Happy birthday my darling @iHrithik. Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together.” She further added, “Wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow, and always Love you loads. #throwback #HappyBirthday #ting.”

