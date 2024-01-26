Hrithik Roshan extends Republic Day wish in Fighter style: 'Jai Hind'

Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the overwhelming response to his recently released aerial action drama Fighter. In it, Hrithik plays the role of an Indian Air Force officer. On the 75th Republic Day, the actor took to his social media handle to extend his warm wishes to everyone while mentioning the couregous lives of the Defence people.

Hrithik Roshan wishes Happy Republic Day

Today, on January 26th, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to extend his wishes while celebrating the 75th Republic Day. The actor shared a video that has some interesting clips from his recent release Fighter. The video has a beautiful dialogue from the film in the voiceover. Hrithik wrote in the caption that he has learned over the last few years about how little we know about the lives of our defence forces.

He wrote: "Over the course of the last couple years, I have learnt how little is really known of the extent of the work undertaken by our Defence forces to keep our lands, skies and seas protected. Today India marks it’s 75th year of becoming a Republic - here’s to our brave men and women at the borders who personify the Spirit of India! Jai Hind !!!"

Hrithik Roshan talks about working with Anil Kapoor in Fighter

In a recent media interaction, Hrithik spoke about working with Anil Kapoor in Fighter. He said that he has worked closely with Anil as he worked as an assistant in many of his films that were made by Rakesh Roshan. Calling himself an 'assistant', Hrithik said: “As an assistant main aapko dekhta tha (used to watch you), I used to learn and then of course whatever happened in the journey."

About Fighter

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by him and Ramon Chibb. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshaye Oberoi among others. It was released theatrically on January 25th and has met with a positive response. It is the second collaboration between Hrithik and Siddharth who worked on the 2014 film Bang Bang!

