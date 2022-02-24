Hrithik Roshan to Farah Khan: PHOTOS of who all attended Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was no less than a fairytale. The couple tied the knot in the presence of some close friends and family members on February 19 in Khandala and ever since the pictures went out in the public domain, it created a buzz in the town. Shibani looked like a princess in her red gown on her D-day and her main man was surely looking like a prince in a black tuxedo. Their friends Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora were among those who participated in Farhan and Shibani’s big day.

Here’s a look at who all graced the wedding ceremony:

Hrithik Roshan danced his heart out with Farhan Akhtar on the latter’s special day. They vibed over ‘Senorita’ and reminded fans of the superhit movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

Farah Khan shares a special bond with Farhan Akhtar and hence, she surely made it to the invitees’ list. Farah also won hearts as she danced with Hrithik and Farhan to celebrate the actor's special day.

Rhea Chakraborty and Shibani Dandekar are BFFs, we all know. Rhea attended their wedding in a stunning white dress. She shared this cute photo with Shibani and Farhan, showering love on the newlyweds.

Amrita Arora was also on the guest list. She wore a white ensemble for the wedding and looked every inch beautiful. But, look at this happy group picture that spoke volumes of her bond with Farhan Akhtar.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan also attended the wedding with his son Shivam Mahadevan. He also performed his songs at the wedding, making the mood more playful and happy. Shivam Mahadevan too posed for the pictures with bride Shibani and groom Farhan.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani also attended his ‘yaar ki Shaadi’ and shared some joyful pictures on social media. He also called the wedding festivities ‘a weekend full of smiles, love and laughter’. He also posed with the bride and groom in the pictures.

Congratulations Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar!

