Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol to reunite for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? Zoya Akhtar REVEALS
In 2011, Zoya Akhtar came up with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that is today an evergreen entertainer. In a recent interview she revealed her plans about a possible sequel with the same cast.
The 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was one of those coming-of-age movies that taught us more about life and friendship. The comedy film immediately became a cult favorite which we watched during the highs and lows of our lives. Director Zoya Akhtar recently broke her silence and opened up about a possible sequel to the film. Read on to know what she said.
Zoya Akhtar opens up about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel
Zoya Akhtar’s slice-of-life movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara became a hit for the right reasons. Right from the storyline to the cast and the music, everything fell into the right box. After more than a decade of the film’s cinematic debut, Zoya Akhtar spoke up about the ZNMD sequel.
In a recent interview with ANI, the director spoke about her film which holds a special place in her heart. When quizzed if we would be seeing the star cast reunite for yet another adventure, Zoya responded positively. She said, “Yes, this comes up all the time and everybody is interested.”
She further added that right from the producers to the actors, everyone is interested in the second part of the film. “That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don't want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part, they will have a certain expectation and we must give it to them, otherwise they won't be happy,” she added.
In an old exclusive interview, Zoya told us that she is looking forward to making the sequel of the film which is a complete entertainer. “Yes, if I find a story which is more than the fact that it is a Franchise capitalizing on and if it’s a real story that needs to be told, I will definitely,” she said.
Directed by Zoya and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revolved around the lives of three friends who set out for a three-week road trip bachelor party in Spain. During the trip, they dealt with their fears and broke free from their mundane life to explore. The film stars an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.
